IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Local nonprofit Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered, also known as VOICE, is moving their annual rally online.

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. VOICE’s rally will be going live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The organization provides support for families of victims on violent crime.

You can join the rally on the VOICE’s Facebook.