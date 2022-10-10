LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Moncus Park will join forces to produce the benefit concert “Voices of Veterans.”

The event will take place on Nov. 12, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Moncus Park in Lafayette.

The benefit will feature live music, food and beverages, and military displays. Entertainment will include Blake Luwuette, The Beau Young Band, Richard Revue, Chubby Carrier, and the Bayou Swamp Band.

The event will be hosted by KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig.

Acadiana Veteran Alliance is truly honored and humbled to partner with Moncus Park and spotlight such an important holiday weekend. Our brothers and sisters who served our country, and continue to serve, deserve our utmost respect and admiration. The annual

Voices for Veterans benefit concert and celebration will be our way of lifting our collective voices for them and giving back in the best way we know how. Founder of Acadiana Veteran Alliance Andrew Ward

The free show will celebrate the patriotism and bravery of local veterans while benefitting Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Moncus Park in their missions to serve the community.

For more information, visit the Voices for Veterans website.