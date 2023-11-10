MAURICE, La. (KLFY)– Barrett, a 7-year-old student at Cecil Picard Elementary, did not know he was in for a huge surprise at the school Veterans Day program. As nearly 100 veterans gathered at the school, in walked U.S. Army SSG Daniel Kincaid, Barrett’s dad.

His son ran up to him, and they embraced while the crowd cheered.

“Today was incredibly important because I hadn’t seen him for a while,” Kincaid said. “It’s been 11 months, and just being able to hold him made all the difference. You try to occupy your time and try to stay busy, but when it comes down to it, the moments you’re alone, you wish for moments like this.”

Kincaid has served in the military for 11 years and said celebrating veterans is very important to him. He has friends who are veterans, and Barrett’s mom knows veterans on her side of the family.

“My son here has a pretty vast background with family on his mom’s side, and I’m glad I got to be part of that,” Kincaid said.

The school did a parade where students walked with veterans in the gym and school hallways. There was food, a photo booth and a walk of fame outside the school to honor those courageous enough to serve the country.

“I really just wanted to get out there and serve and feel like I made a little bit of a difference,” he said.

Kincaid trained as a weapons mechanic for the army. He has served in Jackson, South Carolina, Ft. Lee, Virginia. Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and is currently serving in Ft. Carson, Colorado. He also had the opportunity to train as a Special Forces weapons sergeant. He’s an airborne jumpmaster as well.

