Veterans Affairs Clinic traveling around Acadiana

Today, veterans in New Iberia were able to get their questions answered from a variety of experts at veterans outreach clinic that’s making its way around Acadiana.



U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins and the Office of Veterans Affairs is working to create a traveling hub of benefits for veterans. They are bringing different representatives from different organizations directly to veterans to answer questions and make sure they’re getting the benefits that they deserve.



“Instead of having to go to seven or eight different places across the state, we are bringing the services under one roof,” says Higgins.



“We don’t want our veterans to leave without having an issue taken care of,” says Christopher Sullivan, the Veterans Affair Coordinator for the Third Congressional District. “We have the Louisiana Workforce Commission here and veteran benefits association, veterans healthcare administration. If you have a VA issue we have a solution for it at these events.”

Being a veteran himself, Sullivan said he takes the job personally.

“The goal is not to have a big crowd. Our goal is to one day have no one come because that means the veterans are really being taken care of, and they don’t need our representation to get the benefits that they truly deserve,” Sullivan said.



Local Purple Heart Army Veteran Roy Marks Sr. says the effort is appreciated.

“They are helping veterans over here,”said Marks. “We are trying to get all the veterans to come and sign up for their benefits or whatever else they need.”

This is the third of nine clinics scheduled in Acadiana.

