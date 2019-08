As parts of the city continue to expand, Ford describes some areas on the Northside as untouched. "We want to be a platform and vehicle where our business people can come together and create ideas and synergy around the community and address the social disconnect that we have," he added.

That disconnect he describes is what is now qualified as Census Track 11 of the Opportunity Zones. "This is the majority of the African American community and comprises the largest portion our sandbox as we call it," said Strategizer Ravis Martinez.