Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrates D.A.R.E program graduation with students

Community
Posted: / Updated:

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program recently graduated students from five parish schools.

D.A.R.E. instructor Marcus Hebert taught the students of the negative consequences of drug use, the effects of bullying and violence, conflict resolution, and how to make the right decisions by incorporating decision making techniques.

Students were treated to Fun Jumps donated by La Fun Jumps as a positive consequence for graduating the program. 

Deputy Hebert wants to thank all the teachers and administrators, along with Sheriff Couvillon for “his unwavering support, and continuing the program when several other agencies no longer have it.”

Agents from the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force assisted with setting up the Fun Jumps at each school all week, while also enjoying some activities with the graduates. 

Task Force Commander Drew David stated, “The fight against illicit drugs starts long before we see it on a street level. By teaming with Marcus and the D.A.R.E. Program we get to fight against drugs in a positive manner. If we can be of any assistance with these kids seeing us as the good guys it’s all worth it.”

See the gallery of pictures from the celebrations below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
62°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories