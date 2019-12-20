Live Now
Vermilionville and Geno Delafose to ring in the new year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The annual New Years Eve celebration at Vermilionville featuring Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie happening once again on Tuesday, December 31.

The tickets for this show are on sale now for $35 dollars, which includes a champagne toast at midnight. 

Food and drinks will be on sale at Vermilionville that evening.
All funds raised from New Year’s Eve go back to Vermilionville so they can continue their promotion, preservation, and celebration of Creole, Cajun, and Native American culture.

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.

