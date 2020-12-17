Venus Soileau named virtual learning administrator of Lafayette Online Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- Lafayette Parish School System announces the appointment of Venus Soileau as virtual learning administrator for its online academy, LOA.

Soileau has been the principal at Scott Middle School since 2017 and has 13 years of experience in public education, including seven years in an administrative role.

She holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education.

Lafayette Online Academy offers all LPSS students a tuition-free, virtual learning instructional

environment.

As the new administrator for LOA, Soileau looks forward to supporting and leading the program to better serve students and families across the district. “Given the many changes and

challenges in our world today, it’s important that we continue to offer Lafayette Parish students a viable alternative to traditional classroom instruction that will meet their educational needs.”

Prior to leading Scott Middle School through several years of increased performance scores, Soileau

served in both administrative and instructional roles at several local schools, including Paul Breau

Middle School and Acadian Middle School.

She was honored as the 2012 Lafayette Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Before transitioning into a career in education, Soileau worked for 14 years in business management, giving her a firm grounding in the techniques for growing and managing a diverse team.

She believes that background, combined with her many years in public education, have given her a unique perspective in how to best deliver educational services in a non-traditional environment while preserving the comfort and sense of belonging associated with in-person schooling.

“I believe we can create an environment at Lafayette Online Academy that our community feels as

comfortable with as any traditional campus,” she said.