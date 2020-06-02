Updates to St. Martin Parish School Board’s summer feeding program

(KLFY)- Hundreds from Acadiana and surrounding communities came together for a peaceful protest begging for justice and peace.

“We are sick. We are tired. We are sick and tired and being sick and tired.”

“We want you to know that we are human just like you. We want you to know that when we leave our homes, we want to get back there that evening."

Men and women, adults and children rallied in Lafayette hoping for an end to violence and injustice.