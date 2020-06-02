Updates to St. Martin Parish School Board’s summer feeding program

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Summer feeding pick up hours have changed. The new hours are 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Thursdays.
- Meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- If children are not in the car, you will be limited to pick up two meals only. The form must be completed in order to receive these meals.
- Only four production sites are open for summer feeding with limited staff.
Note: The school board said it is making every effort to serve as many children as possible, however, the demand for meals has surpassed our labor capacity for this summer.
*Please line up early.