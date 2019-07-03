Live Now
Upcoming Blue Monday Jam to honor Lil’ Buck Sinegal, Dr. John

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There is a special Blue Monday tribute happening July 8 at Rock’n’Bowl in downtown Lafayette.
The evening will honor Louisiana music icons Lil’ Buck Sinegal and Dr. John.
The jam will start at 6 p.m. with the Dr. John tribute then the rest of the evening all about celebrating the life and legacy of Lil’ Buck.

A $10 admission gets you in the door. A $20 dollars includes admission and dinner.
Admission goes toward providing life care services for the aging musicians in our community.

