Upcoming Blue Monday Jam to honor Lil’ Buck Sinegal, Dr. John

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There is a special Blue Monday tribute happening July 8 at Rock’n’Bowl in downtown Lafayette.

The evening will honor Louisiana music icons Lil’ Buck Sinegal and Dr. John.

The jam will start at 6 p.m. with the Dr. John tribute then the rest of the evening all about celebrating the life and legacy of Lil’ Buck.

A $10 admission gets you in the door. A $20 dollars includes admission and dinner.

Admission goes toward providing life care services for the aging musicians in our community.

