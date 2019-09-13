United Way of Acadiana’s ‘Leader in Me’ expands

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- United way of Acadiana is expanding the ‘Leader in Me’ program to 14 new schools this year.

News 10 explains how it’s impacting the next generation.

Leader in Me is a school-wide process that transforms the cultural environment. Teaching key skills that businesses and educators have identified as vital for success in the 21st Century.

“It’s not about what adults think of students. It’s about what students think of themselves,” said United Way’s education manager Kay Marix said.

She said since the program’s launch in 2010, 69 schools have jumped on board in the region.



“It teaches students to take charge of their own learning. setting and tracking goals,” Marix said.



Based on Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, it is considered the foundation of new-age learning and behavior skills.



“The teachers do a good job of teaching the kids how to read and write and math, what we’re doing is we’re going in and trying to instill a different culture,” Troy Cloutier, United Way’s interim president, said.



News 10 stopped at Breaux Bridge High School, one of the 14 new schools added this year.

Principal Louis Blanchard says it will integrate leadership development throughout their daily curriculum, activities, systems and even faculty-staff development.



“We do have great students, but sometimes they need a little bit more guidance by implementing this program, I felt that this would help them reach their fullest potential,” Cloutier said.



The students are presented with daily jobs, meaningful goals and problem-solving techniques to improve workforce development.



United Way directors say the program has also improved teacher turnover in the schools involved. Learn more about Leader in Me.