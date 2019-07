LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Uncle Sams Jam kicks of Wednesday, July 3, at Parc International in downtown Lafayette.

This is a free family event being sponsored by Lafayette Roofing.

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. Uncle Sam’s Jam is in its fifth year and is Lafayette‘s main Fourth of July event.

Money is being raised at the gate for the United Way of Acadiana.

Along with fireworks, there will also be kids activities and live music.

Learn more about Uncle Sam’s Jam here.