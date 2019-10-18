UL to host Inclusionary Art Show celebrating the unique talents of the differently abled

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On October 24, the UL Beacon Club, an on campus organization that promotes inclusion and awareness for students with disabilities will host an inclusionary art show as part of their Second Annual Disability Awareness Week.

Held from 6-8 p.m. in the UL Student Union Ballroom A, the inclusionary art show will highlight the talents of differently abled artists. Artists consist of members of the club with disabilities as well as the clubs officers, volunteers, and members of Lafayette’s disabled community.

UL Beacon Club President, Sarah Kate Roblowe believes the inclusive art show and Disability Awareness Week will benefit both the able and disabled community.

“Disability Awareness Week is an opportunity to educate UL students and the Lafayette community on different types of disabilities and celebrate our differences,” explains Roblowe. “We are using artistic expression as a means to gain perspective into what our club members go through and that is a truly wonder cause.”

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Disability Awareness Coordinator, Liam Doyle is also looking forward to the inclusionary art show and Disability Awareness Week. “Having a disability often leads to a focus on what you can’t do. Inclusionary events such as the upcoming art show and Disability Awareness Week allow the disabled community an opportunity to show what they can do,” said Doyle.

In addition to the art show, the UL Beacon Club offers information on their ongoing efforts for UL students on campus during Disability Awareness Week to bring awareness and increase understanding on the importance of inclusivity both on UL Campus and the Lafayette community. . In recognition of their efforts, Mayor-President Robideaux signed a proclamation declaring the week of October 21st – 24th, 2019, as the second annual “UL Beacon Club’s Disability Awareness Week” at the council meeting on Tuesday October 15.