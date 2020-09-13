Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Live Stream
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
A recall petition demands Governor Edwards be removed from office for his coronavirus response
Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for parts of Gulf Coast as Sally strengthens
Live
Knights of Peter Claver Group raise and donate supplies to the victims of Hurricane Laura
Video
Dangerous ‘Grey Death’ drug seized in Friday night traffic stop in St. Martin Parish
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
UL Lafayette Kinesiology scholarship fundraiser begins, raffle tickets now available
Community
Posted:
Sep 13, 2020 / 09:46 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2020 / 09:46 AM CDT
Local News
A recall petition demands Governor Edwards be removed from office for his coronavirus response
Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for parts of Gulf Coast as Sally strengthens
Live
Knights of Peter Claver Group raise and donate supplies to the victims of Hurricane Laura
Video
Dangerous ‘Grey Death’ drug seized in Friday night traffic stop in St. Martin Parish
Video
WATCH: Governor to hold press briefing Sunday on state’s response to Tropical Storm Sally
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally
Video
TROPICAL UPDATE 10 am: Tropical Storm Sally could threaten Louisiana by Tuesday
Video
Pellerin protesters march from state capitol to governor’s mansion
Video
Lafayette Parish NAACP files complaint against Congressman Clay Higgins, alleging threats against citizens
New Iberia club owner wants to set the record straight on recent shooting outside his venue
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
TROPICAL UPDATE 10 am: Tropical Storm Sally could threaten Louisiana by Tuesday
Video
Extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits will run out next week
A recall petition demands Governor Edwards be removed from office for his coronavirus response
Dangerous ‘Grey Death’ drug seized in Friday night traffic stop in St. Martin Parish
Video
Lafayette Parish NAACP files complaint against Congressman Clay Higgins, alleging threats against citizens
Sidebar