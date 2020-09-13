UL Lafayette Kinesiology scholarship fundraiser begins, raffle tickets now available

(KLFY)- It's been more than two weeks since Hurricane Laura ripped through Southwest Louisiana leaving many residents displaced and without necessary supplies.

Members of Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary Group traveled from across Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf Coast to come together and help the people of Lake Charles following the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

“All our Claver brothers and sisters came together so we can help those most in need.”

The church group is separated into seven districts across Louisiana.