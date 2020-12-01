UL Lafayette Commencement ceremonies set for Tuesday, Dec. 8, Wednesday, Dec. 9

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will confer undergraduate and graduate degrees during several Fall 2020 Commencement ceremonies that will be held over two days at Cajun Field and Lamson and Russo parks.

Individual ceremonies for six of UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges are set for Tuesday, Dec. 8; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held the next day.

Most semesters, graduates are celebrated at ceremonies for their respective colleges in addition to a General Assembly held at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies will be held at outdoor venues to ensure the health and safety of attendees, and no General Assembly will occur.

Fall 2020 Commencement ceremonies can be viewed via livestream by clicking on the names of the colleges in the schedule below.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Cajun Field

Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

8 a.m. – College of the Arts

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Cajun Field

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

8 a.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Parking for family and friends who have tickets for individual ceremonies will be available outside each venue. In addition:

Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Share Commencement photos and messages to the Class of 2020 on social media with #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers, desktop and phone wallpapers, and downloadable Instagram story templates.

Learn more about Fall 2020 Commencement

Photo credit: Brian Tran / University of Louisiana at Lafayette