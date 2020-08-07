UL community mourns longtime instructor who died due to COVID-19 complications

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Longtime University of Louisiana at Lafayette instructor and assistant to the dean of Lafayette College Liberal Arts, Carolyn Dural, has died.

She was 62. Her colleagues said she died due to COVID-19 complications.

Dural was called by the academic department she worked for a “light of the liberal arts and soul of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.”

“She helped countless students to achieve their dreams, and taught hundreds of advisors how to help their students succeed,” the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Liberal Arts said in a statement. “Directly and through them, she changed the course of tens of thousands of young peoples’ lives.”

Services are pending. You can read and share memories about Carolyn Dural in the document included in the Facebook post above.