Two senior care centers are set to reopen, asking for input on activity schedules

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Two senior centers in Lafayette are set to open back up on June 1, pending Gov. Edwards’s final approval, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

Rosehouse and Greenhouse Senior Care Centers are set to reopen at limited programming and days of operation, but anticipate increase in hours and programming as the Parks and Recreation Department continues to provide safe environments for senior citizens.

The Parks and Recreation Department has created a potential class schedule, but they are asking for public input. Seniors are asked to call the department at 337-291-8374 to advise which classes they would be interested in.

Potential class schedules are shown below:

Rosehouse Senior Center, open Monday 7:30 a.m. – noon, Wednesday 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Instructors from Rosehouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes (except bingo).

Greenhouse Senior Center, open Tuesday 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Instructors from Greenhouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes (except bingo).

Participants will need to submit a completed medical form signed by a doctor before returning to any exercise classes. Forms are available at all recreation centers and City-Parish Hall, or can be printed from LafayetteLA.gov.