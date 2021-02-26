Two Lafayette High students named Presidential Scholars candidates

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette High School seniors have been named candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS).

Oliver Craddock and Patrick Chu will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they will participate in numerous events and activities, including the presentation of a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.

Patrick Chu

Chu and Craddock are both National Merit Finalists. Chu is the Lafayette Parish School System Student of the Year as well as the President of the Youth and Government Club, Beta Club, and the Mayor-President Youth Advisory Council. He plans to attend Yale University, majoring in ethics, politics, and economics.

Craddock is an accomplished linebacker for the LHS Football team, garnering honors on the All-State, All-State Academic, All-District, and All-Acadiana teams. He intends to major in economics and political science.

LHS Principal Dr. Rachel Brown states, “Patrick has blazed a trail with his courageous voice and eager call to action. He challenges the norm and his impact permeates our school population. He encompasses what it means to be an LHS Lion. Oliver has dedicated himself to high achievement with heart. His admirable character shows in his work, his play, and his service. Oliver is an asset to our campus community; we are proud to have him as a Lion leader. These gentlemen exude the mission of LHS and are deserving of this honor. I am thrilled that their hard work is being recognized on a national level.”

Oliver Craddock

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors the most eminent graduating high school seniors in the country. Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, leadership qualities, and strong character – as well as service to their community.

Nearly 4,500 students nationwide are identified by the U.S. Department of Education for this distinction each year. A national committee of educators will choose about 500 semifinalists in late March. The final selection of 121 students will take place in April by the Commission on Presidential Scholars.