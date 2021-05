LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Trinity CME Church in Lafayette will host a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Free, gently used clothes for adults, including shoes and accessory items will be available.

The event will take place at 309 Polk Street and is being hosted by the Tribe of Judah Youth Group.

For questions, call the church office at 337-234-3005 and ask for Errika Thibodeaux.