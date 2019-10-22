Trick or treat times in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH
Broussard: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Carencro: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Duson: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Lafayette: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Scott: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Youngsville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
IBERIA PARISH
Jeanerette: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00
New Iberia: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00
Lydia: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00
Loreauville: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00
Delcambre: October 30, 6:00 to 8:00
ST LANDRY PARISH
Opelousas: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30
Arnaudville: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00
Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Leonville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Melville: October 31 at Civic Center at 5 p.m.
Cankton: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30
Port Barre: October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Sunset: October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
ST MARTIN PARISH
Butte La Rose: October 31 6 to 8 p.m.
Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cade: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Catahoula: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cecilia: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Martinville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Henderson: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Parks: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Stephensville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
ACADIA PARISH
Ville Platte: October 31, 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Church Point: October 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Crowley: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Iota: October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Mermentau: October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Morse: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Rayne: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30
EVANGELINE PARISH
Basile: Oct. 26, 5:30- 7 p.m.
Mamou: October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Pine Prairie: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Turkey Creek: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
VERMILION PARISH
Erath: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Abbeville: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Kaplan: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Gueydan: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Maurice: Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Elton: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Lake Arthur: October 31, 6- 8 p.m.
Jennings: October 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Welsh: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
ST MARY PARISH
Amelia: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Baldwin: Oct. 31, 5- 8 p.m.
Bayou Vista: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Franklin: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Berwick: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Morgan City: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Patterson: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.