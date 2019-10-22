Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trick or treat times in Acadiana

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Little children in Halloween costumes

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Broussard: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Carencro: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Duson: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Lafayette: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Scott: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Youngsville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

IBERIA PARISH

Jeanerette: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00

New Iberia: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00

Lydia: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00

Loreauville: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00

Delcambre: October 30, 6:00 to 8:00

ST LANDRY PARISH

Opelousas: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30

Arnaudville: October 31, 6:00 to 8:00

Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Leonville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Melville: October 31 at Civic Center at 5 p.m.

Cankton: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30

Port Barre: October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sunset: October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

ST MARTIN PARISH

Butte La Rose: October 31 6 to 8 p.m.

Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cade: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Catahoula: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cecilia: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Martinville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Henderson: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Parks: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Stephensville: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

ACADIA PARISH

Ville Platte: October 31, 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Church Point: October 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Crowley: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Iota: October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

Mermentau: October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Morse: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Rayne: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30

EVANGELINE PARISH

Basile: Oct. 26, 5:30- 7 p.m.

Mamou: October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Pine Prairie: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Turkey Creek: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

VERMILION PARISH

Erath: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Abbeville: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Kaplan: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Gueydan: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Maurice: Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Elton: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lake Arthur: October 31, 6- 8 p.m.

Jennings: October 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Welsh: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

ST MARY PARISH

Amelia: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Baldwin: Oct. 31, 5- 8 p.m.

Bayou Vista: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Franklin: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Berwick: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Morgan City: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Patterson: October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar