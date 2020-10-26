Trick-or-treat times in Acadiana

Community

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

The following are the 2020 trick-or-treat times around Acadiana:

  • Lafayette– Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
  • Youngsville- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
  • Broussard- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
  • Carencro- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
  • Scott- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
  • Duson- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.

Click here for CDC’s guidelines for safe trick-or-treating.

St. Landry Parish:

  • St. Landry Parish Government will allow trick-or-treating in the parish on October 31, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Opelousas- Local families in Opelousas can safely celebrate Halloween this year. The city of will continue to offer a safe and fun trick-or-treat experience with a “Safe Halloween Drive-thru” scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the Opelousas Civic Center, from 4 pm – 6 pm. The civic center is located at 1638 Creswell Lane.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering as they receive candy and treats. Children are also encouraged to wear their costumes for the event. Safe Halloween Drive-thru at the Civic Center will provide a safe alternative for the children of Opelousas and surrounding areas to enjoy trick or treating.

  • Arnaudville- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Krotz Springs- October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Leonville- October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Melville- Canceled
  • Cankton- October 31, 5:30 to 7:30
  • Port Barre- October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Sunset- October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Grand Coteau- Canceled
  • Washington- 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Iberia Parish:

  • New Iberia– Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Delcambre-  Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
  • Jeanerette is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ward 8 Recreational Center
  • Loreauville-  Oct. 31, 5 p.m. 8 p.m.

Acadia Parish:

  • Acadia Parish’s unincorporated areas- October 31,  6 p.m. -8 p.m
  • Crowley- Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30
  • Iota- Oct. 30, 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
  • Rayne- Oct. 31, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
  • Mermentau- Pending at this time
  • Church Point- Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Morse- Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Jeff Davis Parish:

  • Elton– Canceled
  • Jennings- Downtown Alive will be Oct. 31 from 9-3 p.m., trick-or-times are pending
  • Lake Arthur- Canceled
  • Welsh-  Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Vermilion Parish:

  • Maurice–  Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m.
  • Abbeville-  Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Erath-  Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m.
  • Kaplan-  Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m., Boo on the Boulevard has been canceled.
  • Gueydan-  Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Martin Parish:

  • Henderson– Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
  • Breaux Bridge-  Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
  • Stephensville- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Parks- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • St. Martinville-  Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Evangeline Parish:

  • Mamou– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
  • Ville Platte- Canceled
  • Basile-  Oct. 31, 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
  • Pine Prairie-  Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Turkey Creek-  Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m.
  • Chataignier- Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

