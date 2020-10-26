Trick-or-treat times in Acadiana

The following are the 2020 trick-or-treat times around Acadiana:
- Lafayette– Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
- Youngsville- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
- Broussard- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
- Carencro- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
- Scott- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
- Duson- Oct. 31, 6-8:00 p.m.
St. Landry Parish:
- St. Landry Parish Government will allow trick-or-treating in the parish on October 31, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Opelousas- Local families in Opelousas can safely celebrate Halloween this year. The city of will continue to offer a safe and fun trick-or-treat experience with a “Safe Halloween Drive-thru” scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the Opelousas Civic Center, from 4 pm – 6 pm. The civic center is located at 1638 Creswell Lane.
Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering as they receive candy and treats. Children are also encouraged to wear their costumes for the event. Safe Halloween Drive-thru at the Civic Center will provide a safe alternative for the children of Opelousas and surrounding areas to enjoy trick or treating.
- Arnaudville- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Krotz Springs- October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Leonville- October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Melville- Canceled
- Cankton- October 31, 5:30 to 7:30
- Port Barre- October 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Sunset- October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Grand Coteau- Canceled
- Washington- 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Iberia Parish:
- New Iberia– Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Delcambre- Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
- Jeanerette is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ward 8 Recreational Center
- Loreauville- Oct. 31, 5 p.m. 8 p.m.
Acadia Parish:
- Acadia Parish’s unincorporated areas- October 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m
- Crowley- Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30
- Iota- Oct. 30, 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
- Rayne- Oct. 31, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
- Mermentau- Pending at this time
- Church Point- Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Morse- Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Jeff Davis Parish:
- Elton– Canceled
- Jennings- Downtown Alive will be Oct. 31 from 9-3 p.m., trick-or-times are pending
- Lake Arthur- Canceled
- Welsh- Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Vermilion Parish:
- Maurice– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m.
- Abbeville- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Erath- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m.
- Kaplan- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m., Boo on the Boulevard has been canceled.
- Gueydan- Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Martin Parish:
- Henderson– Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
- Breaux Bridge- Oct. 31, 6- 8 p.m.
- Stephensville- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Parks- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- St. Martinville- Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Evangeline Parish:
- Mamou– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Ville Platte- Canceled
- Basile- Oct. 31, 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
- Pine Prairie- Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Turkey Creek- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -8 p.m.
- Chataignier- Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.