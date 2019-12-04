Traffic to be closed at Martin Hall Circle Dr. due to ‘sneaux’ fall

Breaking News
Campus threat under investigation at Lafayette High School
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be holding its annual ‘Sneaux Day’ this Wednesday evening, closing traffic along the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Martin Hall Circle Dr.

According to UL’s Office of Communications and Marketing, ‘Sneaux Day’ includes Santa Claus at the home of the University President, snowman building contests and more.  

From 4-6 pm, the event is open to faculty and staff as well as their families.

At 6 pm, students are welcome to attend. At that time, music from the University Chamber Singers will start. The evening will end with a snowman-making contest where one team of students will win a scholarship for each member of the winning team.

