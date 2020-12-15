TRAFFIC ALERT: Major lanes closures along Evangeline Thruway start Wednesday

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we've teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that. We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then we give that person $500 in cash. We then challenge them to pay it forward by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

We met Christy Patin in the grocery parking lot. She was a little caught off guard when we approached her. We explained to her what we were there for, and she had a little difficulty trying to think of someone to pay it forward to right on the spot. She ended up phoning a friend, her sister.