TRAFFIC ALERT: Major lanes closures along Evangeline Thruway start Wednesday

(KLFY) US 90/US 167 (Evangeline Thruway) eastbound and westbound from US 90-Y (Pinhook Road) to the RxR Tracks/Tissington Street will have alternating nightly lane closures on Wednesday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, December 17 at 12:00 a.m., weather permitting.
The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the closure is necessary to allow maintenance crews to clean roadside drains.
The road will be open to regular traffic, the DOTD says, with no vehicle restrictions.
Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.
No detour route is necessary.