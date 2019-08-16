Tinsel & Treasures holiday shopping market tickets available

LAFAYETTE, La.– The Junior League of Lafayette’s 2019 Tinsel & Treasures holiday market, will run from September 25-28, at the CAJUNDOME Convention Center. The event will kick off with the annual Preview Party on Wednesday, September 25.

“Going into our 26th year, we are excited to see that this will be the year we break over $6 million raised since the event began,” said Misti Bryant, 2019 Tinsel & Treasures Chair. “We see the positive impact the dollars raised has on the women and children of Acadiana. We know that our success is possible thanks to the thousands of sponsors, merchants, and shoppers who continue to support us. We hope to see you this September, as we continue to celebrate the traditions that make up Tinsel & Treasures.”

The Market vendors will include local favorites as well as merchants from across the country. More than 130 boutique-like shops include jewelry, food, gifts, toys, home décor and apparel.

This year’s Tinsel & Treasures’ free and purchasable events are as follows::

General market – Tickets sponsored by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 (Strollers are permitted from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on this date ONLY.)

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.

Single-day entry tickets are $13. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.

Preview Party – sponsored by Home Bank; 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25. Tickets are $53 per person. This cocktail event includes exclusive early shopping, food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction, entertainment by Louisiana Red and one additional day of market entry.

Preferred Shopping – sponsored by the Unknown; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26. Gain exclusive early admission to the market which also includes complimentary breakfast, door prizes and all-day market entry on Thursday. Tickets are $28 per person and limited quantities are available.

Santa Sneak Peek – sponsored by Dwight Andrus Insurance, Inc.; 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27. This is a free event included with your general admission ticket and includes your complimentary picture with Santa Claus.

Cocoa with Mrs. Claus – sponsored by John A. Hendry, DDS; 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27. Join Mrs. Claus for story time, songs and hot cocoa! This is a free event included with your general admission ticket.

Ladies Night – sponsored by Paul’s Jewelry; 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27. Join us for a fabulous Friday night shopping experience including hors d’oeuvres, a DJ and a specialty cocktail available for discounted purchase. This is a free event included with your general admission ticket.

Children’s Event – Breakfast with Santa & Friends – sponsored by Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry; 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28. Enjoy breakfast, Christmas stories, Christmas carols and mingling with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional entertainment will include a show from Mitch the Magician and arts and crafts. Child Ticket: $25; Adult Ticket: $15 (includes market entry on Saturday, September 28). Children under the age of one have free admission. Limited quantities are available!

Merry Mimosas – sponsored by Nouriche Wellness & Aesthetics; 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday. Enjoy musical entertainment and purchase discounted mimosas while shopping! This is a free event included with your general admission ticket.

Sparkle & Shine Raffle – sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry; tickets are available for $10 each and can be purchased until September 28 at www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com or at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry located at 4235 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Whole Foods shopping center. The drawing will be held on September 28 at 4:45 p.m. Winners need not be present to win but must be 18 years or older.

First prize is a Rolex 31 mm Lady-Datejust stainless steel and 18K white gold. The retail value is $7,450.

Second prize is a $2,500 Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry shopping spree.

Third prize is $1,000 cash.

Market goers may purchase market and events tickets in person at the Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters, located at 504 Richland Avenue in River Ranch, or by phone at 337.988.2739. You can also purchase from a Junior League member, the CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com tickets are subject to additional fees. After 3 p.m. on September 25 market tickets are only available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or at the CAJUNDOME Box Office. For more information visit www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com. Sparkle & Shine Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com or in person at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry located at 4235 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Whole Foods shopping center.