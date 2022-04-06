LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – 15,000 rubber ducks are tagged and ready to race to the finish line for Second Harvest Food Banks Duck Derby. It’s all to help feed families across Acadiana.

Food prices are soaring. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United States, food price inflation has not only hit nationally but also right here in Acadiana.

During hard times, Second Harvest Food Bank is helping families to keep a meal on their table.

“With high prices at grocery stores and high prices of fuel cost it takes just to get there, people are coming into some challenges,” Paul Scelfo with Second Harvest said. “We want people to know, Second Harvest is right there with you.”

One way Second Harvest is helping fight food insecurity in Acadiana is by hosting a “duck derby.”

There is much more to the yellow rubber duck. Someone’s next meal is attached to its adoption.

“If someone adopts a duck for $5, that creates 20 meals to go right back into the community,” Scelfo explained.

The winner of the duck derby will win a grand prize of $5,000.

The duck derby is Saturday, April 9 at Moncus Park at 3 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank is less than 5,000 adoptions away from reaching its goal of 15,000 ducks . Adoptions end at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Second Harvest is also in need of volunteers to scoop up ducks after the event.

Follow the links below to adopt a duck and volunteer to scoop up the ducks: