The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is returning to the Cajundome-discounted tickets go on sale Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (Cajundome& Convention Center) – This March 20-21, 2020, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Cajundome. In celebration, from July 26-August 18, select tickets will be available at a discount and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. Fans don’t have to wait: discounted pre-sale tickets are available online July 23-25 with the code TOUGH5. Plus, fans who buy during the July 23-25 pre-sale will receive the discounted tickets and a Free Pit Pass. These offers will be the deepest discounts offered so don’t wait—it ends on August 18.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour includes several of the nation’s best monster trucks including the Original Monster Truck, Bigfoot, the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, the world’s biggest ATV, Quad Chaos and more competing in nail-biting racing, wow-factor Wheelies and free-forall monster Truck Freestyle. In addition to the monster truck action, a surprise side act will also be featured.

“If you ask any monster truck driver who has competed in the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, they will tell you that indeed, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour has the most difficult tracks of all the tours, which is why it is called the Toughest Monster Truck Tour,” said Kelly Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Our tracks always include dirt tracks and old-school crush cars buried in the dirt to create unique obstacles for the trucks to navigate during all aspects of competition. Because of the high level of difficulty, only the best monster trucks and drivers are invited to participate.”

Besides the discount, the free pit passes that are included with tickets purchased July 23- August 18 will get fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take photos and get autographs. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is the only monster truck tour that has a pit party before every performance in all cities on the tour.

A limited number of discounted family 4-packs are also available. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 7:30pm each night on March 20 and 21, 2020. Tickets are available at the Cajundome Box Office, toughestmonstertrucks.com and online at Ticketmaster.com. All seats are reserved. Additional taxes and fees may apply.

For information and reviews about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit www.facebook.com/toughestmonstertrucks