LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tippy, Pony, and Arin are all dogs looking for their forever homes through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia. Tippy is four months old and will likely be medium size as a fully grown adult. Tippy is a brown terrier mix. Pony is one year old and will likely stay a small/medium size around 20 pounds. Pony is a white/black terrier mix. Arin is two years old and fully grown. Arin will stay small in the 11-20 pound range. Arin is a white terrier mix.

For more information or to adopt any of these three sweet puppies, visit www.angelpawsiberia.com or call (337) 365-1923.

Angel Paws Adoption Center is also holding a shrimp boil fundraiser on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. in New Iberia.