Meet Nahma! She’s available for adoption with Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). Nahma is a senior dog looking for her forever home. She is said to be a couch potato. Nahma is very loveable, calm, and gets along with everybody she meets, including other animals. For more information about AAVA or to adopt Nahma, visit aavarescue.com or call/text (337) 366-0212.