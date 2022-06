Meet Ford! Ford is 65 pounds, about 4 years old, silver colored, and is looking for a forever home. Ford is available for adoption through Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue. He has been in the shelter since September 2021. Their address is 1321 Section Ave. in Rayne. Haseya’s phone number is (337) 580-9552. For more information, visit https://haseyasnewbeginningar.com.