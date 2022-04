Meet Bodhi! He’s available for adoption through Lostboy Sanctuary. He’s three years old. Bodhi is both people and dog friendly. He loves any and everyone he meets. Bodhi had a past rough life and was used as a bait dog. He’s now loved through Lostboy Sanctuary. You can adopt Bodhi by visiting Lostboy Sanctuary on Facebook or email Lostboysanctuary@gmail.com.