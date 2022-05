(KLFY) — Meet Zepplin, Zoha, and Zyla! They’re all looking for a home through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia.

They came to Angel Paws in March 2022 as a surrender of an accidental litter of pups. Their mom is a scruffy small terrier mix and the dad is a husky.

Zepplin, Zoha, and Zyla will be medium-sized dogs when fully grown.

If interested in adopting, please go to www.angelpawsiberia.com or email info@angelpawsiberia.com or call (337) 365-1923.