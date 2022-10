LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Meet Marco! Marco is 30 pounds, about one-year-old, heartworm negative and is a Shepard mix.

He is great with other dogs and is looking for a forever home. Marco is available for adoption through the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Shelter.

He has been in the shelter since October 2022.

Their address is 255 Hangar Road in Opelousas. The shelter’s phone number is (337) 948-6184. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SLPGAnimalControl/.