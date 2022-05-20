RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Meet Jasper! He’s available for adoption through Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue in Rayne.

Jasper is five years old and looking for his forever home. He gets along great with other people, children, dogs, and cats. Jasper has been in the shelter for over six months!

Jasper is a large Boxer mix dog and very loveable. If you’d like to adopt Jasper or for more information, visit Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue on Facebook or https://haseyasnewbeginningar.com.

You can also call (337) 580-9552 or visit the shelter located at 1321 Section Ave. in Rayne.