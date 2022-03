LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Meet Ivory! She’s a 2-year-old yellow lab mix dog available for adoption through Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana – ARFLA. She has one beautiful crystal blue eye and one brown eye. She was found along with her sister in a sugarcane field in Grand Coteau. Ivory gets along with everyone including children. If you’d like to adopt Ivory or would like more information about ARFLA, please visit their website arfla.org or email them at arfla.info@gmail.com.