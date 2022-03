NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Freddy, Isaac, Apple, and Clark are all available for adoption through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia.

Freddy and Isaac are 6 months old, and Apple and Clark are 3 months old.

For more information on Angel Paws Adoption Center or to adopt either of these four cuties, call (337) 365-1923 or visit angelpawsiberia.com.

Angel Paws has a few upcoming fundraiser events: