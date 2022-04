VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Meet Charles! He’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA).

He’s one year old and looking for his forever home. He gets along with dogs, cats, and everybody he meets. Charles is 50 pounds and is currently in boarding and has been for about a month waiting for his forever home.

For more information about AAVA or to adopt or foster Charles, visit aavarescue.com or call/text 337-366-0212.