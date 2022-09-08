CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Animal Aid is beginning renovations this Sunday, Sept. 11, and needs volunteers.

Acadiana Animal Aid is a nonprofit shelter that pulls up to 2,400 at-risk cats and dogs from other shelters to give them another chance to be adopted rather than being euthanized. The shelter is partnering with Rescue Rebuild to receive a $250,000 renovation of the shelter to improve conditions. These funds will go towards activities for the pets, new dog kennels, updating the cat wing, and create a more appealing aesthetic for the shelter.

Volunteers can volunteer for one day or a several day project by using the volunteer sign-up link.