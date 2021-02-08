The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association finds a new way to celebrate 2021 Carnival season in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Mardi Gras parades, Mardi Gras balls and other festivities have been canceled this year, but folks in Acadiana are finding different ways to celebrate safely.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association is hosting two virtual contests, Mardi Gras One-The-Go and Yardi Gras.

“When it became apparent to us that the circumstances were not going to allow us to put on the first-class Mardi Gras that Lafayette is accustomed to we pivoted very quickly,” Trey Hightower, the association’s first vice president said.

Both categories require participants to decorate their homes or vehicles in order to win cash prizes.

“For both of those categories, we will pick three winners, first, second and third place. The total prizes are $10,000 graduating from first to third,” Hightower said.

Officials say there will also be “celebrity” judges who will choose which participants take home the prize.

“We have an all-star cast. It seems like everyone we talk to has been very responsive and excited,” David Cortez, the association’s president, said.

In the end, it’s all for a good cause.

“Last year was obviously a very tough year for everyone,” Cortez said. “We’ve worked with the board and wanted to give back to the community.”

Contest rules can be found here.

