The Grand Opera House announces 12th season

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The Grand Opera House is excited to announce its 12th Season featuring 12 “grand” performances that you won’t want to miss.

Three premier Louisiana Zydeco musicians, Horace Trahan, Chubby Carrier and Geno Delafosse, kick off the 12th season at The Grand Opera House in Crowley with “Zydeco Experience” on Friday, September 6 @ 7:30 pm.

Trahan and Carrier will each take their turn on the stage and then will be joined with Delafosse where the three artists will play together. Following their “jam session”, guest will have a chance to go downstairs and dance to Delafosse as he entertains at a ‘fais do-do’.

Moving on from the season opener is Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis. On Friday, September 20th @ 7 PM, Suzanne’s performance will take you on a journey back to the sound and vibes of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of piano and vocals, just as they were.

Then, The Hit Men return on Friday, October 25th at 7 PM for a second time. The Hit Men are five brilliant musicians and singers who, throughout the 1960’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music industry- from Frankie Valli and Carly Simon, to Tommy James and Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Elton John, Paul McCartney and many others.

Steve Dorff, one of the most successful songwriters and composters of the last 25 years performs on Saturday, November 16th. ‘I Wrote That One, Too…A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney’, takes us on Dorff’s journey penning over 20 Top 10 hits for pop and country artists around the world, including Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Cher and so many more. You know the songs. Now you can meet the man behind them.

On Thursday, January 16th at 7 PM you have the chance to meet the all-female country group with four powerhouse vocals, Farewell, Angelina. Accompanied by dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists, their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies have earned soaring praise across the board. They have opened shows for Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Billy Currington, Maroon 5 and more.

Artrageous: The Interactive Art and Music Experience takes place on Wednesday, February 5th at 7 PM. This is a performance that encompasses fine art, live music, singing, dancing, humor, and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color with a message of the arts being an integral and valuable part of human existence. This show is great for the entire family.

This performance will be followed by Marc Broussard. Although the specific date will be announced in November, know that Marc returns to The Grand year after year. This time, he will be belting out songs from his “Save our Soul” record, which is very much grounded in the soul music of the 60’s and 70’s. Think Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding….

And if you missed their first act, well….we apologize, BUT….don’t miss their second and final act of Cajun Face 2: The Tanties on February 28th and 29th. Lian Cheramie and Sarah Mikayla Brown follow up their original show with a new one in the same style. This performance will include a return to their popular characters, new songs, video interviews, and brand new sketches.

Closing out the season, The Grand Opera House welcomes back Willie Tee, Warren Storm, Bert Miller, Tommy McClain, Charlene Howard, and T.K. Hulin with their “Swamp Pop” show. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 28th as these Louisiana legends take their turns on the stage performing their favorites.

AND DON’T FORGET THE FAMILY SERIES…. The Family Series, graciously sponsored by Judy and Ted Carmichael, are performances 60-minutes in length and are great for all ages.

Spooktacular, by Cirque-tacular, will kick off The Family Series on Wednesday, October 23rd @ 7 PM. Spooks, specters, and scaredy cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires will soar and skeletons will stagger in this family-friendly, bone chilling delight.

On Friday, March 13th, Rapunzel and the Rabbit, by Birmingham Children’s Theatre, will perform two shows – 10 AM (school performance) and 7 PM. This timeless classic is produced by one of the nation’s oldest and largest professional theatres for young audiences. This show is great for those 6 & under.

And then, the Golden Dragon Acrobats from China return in April 2020. This troupe represents the best of a time honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. They combine award-winning acrobats, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

To get more information about events at The Grand Opera House click here.