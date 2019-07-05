The Chenier Center Block Party is back!

The Chenier Center Block Party returns for its second year! Join us for an evening of music, food, and family fun! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors, enjoy live music, and learn about services available at the Chenier Center. This event will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in and around the Chenier Branch of the Lafayette Public Library (220 W. Willow St., Bldg. C, Lafayette, LA 70501).

(Photo: Lafayette Public Library)

Visit with these community organizations:

• Project LAUNCH and ECCS CoIIN book giveaway for children

• Jam to live music with PMG (Philadelphia Music Group) and New Natives Brass Band

• FREE Back-to-school vaccinations with Lafayette Parish Health Unit

• Now in its second year, try out an instrument from the M.I.Brary’s expanded collection • LCG Planning and Zoning will share ECI projects coming to the neighborhood

• Lafayette Police Department

• FREE Refreshments from Super 1 Foods • Home Depot Kids’ Workshop • Register for the Library’s Summer Reading Program and enjoy crafts

• Tour the Library’s new GoGo Biblio Bookmobile

• And much more!

This event is co-hosted by District 3 Councilman Pat Lewis who represents the neighborhoods around the Clifton Chenier Center.