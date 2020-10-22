The American Cancer Society hosts ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The American Cancer Society is hosting its Real Men Wear Pink campaign this month of October. Local men from across Acadiana are fighting for every dollar for cancer research this year.

This is the second year of the campaign. The campaign kicked off on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 31 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As a Real Men Wear Pink candidate, the men will compete with others in the community to see who can raise the most- all while wearing pink each day in October. Funds are raised through individual fundraisers such as online via Facebook, letters to friends and family, t-shirt sales, etc.

There’s a minimum to raise $2,500 and each man will have his own personal fundraising page on our website – www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/acadianala. In 2019, the American Cancer Society raised $80,000 for breast cancer research and while this year looks a lot differently than they planned, breast cancer patients still need us.