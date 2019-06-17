The Advertiser: Students earn course credit, an industry credential and $300 at Jump Start Camp

LAFAYETTE, La. (Leigh Guidry/The Advertiser)- About 200 high-schoolers are spending four weeks this summer earning a high school credential, an industry credential and a $300 bonus.

The Louisiana Department of Education provides funds to school districts for Jump Start Camp, which is quick but intensive training in career fields that make up the state’s career and technical education program,

This is Lafayette Parish School System’s second year to offer the camp, and it has seen interest and offerings grow.

Last year about 45 students participated, and now, 200 are working toward certifications, said Shonda Brooks, resource and development coordinator for career and technical education.

Read The Advertiser’s full story.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now