The Advertiser: Six local graduates among 2019 National Merit Scholars

LAFAYETTE, La. (Leigh Guidry)- The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday more than 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships, including six from Acadiana.

The scholarships are financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Read the list of Acadiana scholars here.

