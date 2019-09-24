NuNu’s Fresh Market in Youngsville to offer smart dog houses for pet loving customers

NuNu’s Fresh Market in Youngsville is getting DogSpot, smart dog houses, so customers can shop and bring along their best friends. (Photo: DogSpot)

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (The Advertiser)- Dogs+Car Rides = Fun. But health codes that restrict places from allowing pets and leaving animals in cars is always tricky.

NuNu’s Fresh Market wanted to give another option.

DogSpot, smart dog houses outside of storefronts, are coming to the Youngsville grocery store.

The shelters are climate-controlled, have emergency releases, backup batteries, cameras, temperature tracking, are made of non-porous material, and are sanitized between each use using UV technology to kill things like parvovirus.

Upgrades to play music and the ability to speak to the pets are coming soon. The smart dog house is accessed by an app.

