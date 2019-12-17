Thank you, Acadiana! Food for Families food drive donations break local records

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A week ago, you answered the call to help people facing hunger in Acadiana.



Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana tells News 10 that many locations broke records, including Breaux Bridge where they collected about 17,000 pounds of food.

Collections at the Cajundome and the early donation locations will help many families throughout the area.



“We raised about 35,000 pounds of non-perishable food to help families who are experiencing food insecurity in Acadiana,” Broussard said. “But we also raised over $40,000 to help meet the need when the food stocks run out.”



Broussard says the nonprofit help thousands of families every month and these supplies will only sustain them until roughly February.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, click here.