Students from two Lafayette Parish schools receive President’s Education Awards



LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- Students at Prairie Elementary School in Lafayette and Westside Elementary School in Scott have been recognized by the President’s Education Awards Program (PEAP) for their achievement and hard work.

A number of students at Prairie and Westside were nominated by their respective principals for the national award program, founded in 1983.

Students at all grade levels are eligible for nomination by their school principal for individual recognition,

either for meeting certain academic requirements or for demonstrating outstanding educational growth.

Criteria for the awards are determined by individual schools and recognition is bestowed by the

President and the U.S. Secretary of Education in partnership with the National Association of Elementary

School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The award includes a

congratulatory letter to the student and certificate signed by the President, the Secretary, and the

school principal.

Unlike other awards programs, the principal has sole discretion in choosing recipients based on

eligibility. Criteria may include GPA or LEAP score requirements and/or teacher recommendation. There

is no limit on the number of awards as long as students meet the criteria for each award set by the

school. More information about the PEAP awards can be found here.

