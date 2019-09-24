St. Martinville PD launches ‘safe place exchange zone’

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The St. Martinville Police Department has launched a safe place exchange zone at its headquarters at 105 S. New Market St.

The designated zone is under 24-hour surveillance and allows the public to conduct:

• Child custody exchanges

• Face to face online sales

• Meetings where one feels the need for recorded video surveillance

“We hope the safe exchange zone will deter thefts, robberies, fraud and violence which can occur during these types of exchanges,” the department said.

Call the St. Martinville Police Department, (337) 394-2230, for additional information.

