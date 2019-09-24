Breaking News
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Martinville PD launches ‘safe place exchange zone’

Community
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The St. Martinville Police Department has launched a safe place exchange zone at its headquarters at 105 S. New Market St.
The designated zone is under 24-hour surveillance and allows the public to conduct:
• Child custody exchanges
• Face to face online sales
• Meetings where one feels the need for recorded video surveillance

“We hope the safe exchange zone will deter thefts, robberies, fraud and violence which can occur during these types of exchanges,” the department said.

Call the St. Martinville Police Department, (337) 394-2230, for additional information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar