St. Martin Parish Disaster Recovery Center will temporarily suspend operations

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Martin parish Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will temporarily close Saturday, canceling all in person assistance for persons seeking help with disaster related incidents.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances the St. Martin Parish Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DTDRC) will temporarily cease operations  today Saturday, December 12, 2020. THE DTDRC located at the Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge will shut down (temporarily). Operations are expected to resume at the regular schedule of 8:00 am on Monday December 14th.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar