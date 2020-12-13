St. Martin Parish Disaster Recovery Center will temporarily suspend operations

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Martin parish Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will temporarily close Saturday, canceling all in person assistance for persons seeking help with disaster related incidents.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances the St. Martin Parish Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DTDRC) will temporarily cease operations today Saturday, December 12, 2020. THE DTDRC located at the Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge will shut down (temporarily). Operations are expected to resume at the regular schedule of 8:00 am on Monday December 14th.”