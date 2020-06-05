Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tracking Cristobal

St. Landry Parish student awarded The Gates Scholarship

Community
Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish School District student is awarded the Gates Scholarship.

Sedonia Davis, a 2020 graduate of Port Barre High School is one of 300 graduating seniors to receive the award. She is one of two in Louisiana who was a 2020 recipient of The Gates Scholarship.

“I remember being absolutely terrified in late April. I was still deciding where I was gonna go to college, and how I would pay for it without any loans,” she said. “Many schools offered me great financial aid, but loans scared me as a first-generation student, and I had to deal with a medical school in the future.”

Sedonia will be attending Tulane University, where she will be studying medicine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar