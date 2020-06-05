St. Landry Parish student awarded The Gates Scholarship

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish School District student is awarded the Gates Scholarship.

Sedonia Davis, a 2020 graduate of Port Barre High School is one of 300 graduating seniors to receive the award. She is one of two in Louisiana who was a 2020 recipient of The Gates Scholarship.

“I remember being absolutely terrified in late April. I was still deciding where I was gonna go to college, and how I would pay for it without any loans,” she said. “Many schools offered me great financial aid, but loans scared me as a first-generation student, and I had to deal with a medical school in the future.”

Sedonia will be attending Tulane University, where she will be studying medicine.