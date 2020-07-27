St. Landry Parish sheriff helping employees during COVID-19 and virtual learning

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish children will attend classes virtually for the start of the school year.

At the sheriff’s department, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is committed to working with his employees, helping them navigate this new situation.

It’s called the C.A.P.E.R.S. program.

Children and Parents Education Relief System.

Related Content Library systems step up to provide internet access in rural communities as schools plan to go virtual Video

It will allow St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office employees to bring their children to work during virtual learning.



“I did not want to lose valuable employees. They are trained, experienced, and dedicated to their jobs,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.



Employees can supervise and assist their children with online school assignments while also fulfilling their duties as a sheriff’s office employee.

Sheriff Guidroz will provide internet access for the children’s online learning and classes at no additional cost to his employee or the department.



“It will allow the kids to access the internet at no cost to the sheriff’s office. It will be separate from our system,” Shane Garrard, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department I.T. supervisor, said.

Trying to maintain a normal school schedule, the department will provide access to areas for recess and time for lunch during the day.

“Schools will provide lunch. I have offered to send an employee to pick up the lunches,” Sheriff Guidroz added.



Employees say they are thankful for the opportunity as most say they did not know what the next step would be for their jobs or children’s education.